RELIGION BRIEF — “Real Talk Kim” speaking at Christian conference Published 12:06 am Sunday, August 13, 2023

Christian speaker “Real Talk Kim” is serving as the keynote speaker of a Christian conference hosted by Rev. Terri Prescott, pastor of New Beginning World Outreach and the church.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 13, and the doors open at 6:15 p.m. at North Major Event Center, 3255 N. Major Drive, Suite D.

For ticket information, go to terriprescottministry.com or Eventbrite “I was Not Built To Break.”

To purchase a physical ticket instead of a digital ticket, call New Beginning World Church at 409-960-8249.

