Police receive report of man trying to burn home down; arrest follows Port Arthur chase Published 12:28 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

A man who allegedly tried to burn a house down in Griffing Park reportedly led police on a chase in a residential area before a fire truck blocked his path.

The driver, identified as Leywandey Hernandez-Munoz, 40, was arrested and recently indicted for evading arrest with a vehicle.

Police were initially called June 28 for a man pouring gas inside a home in the 4500 block of Sunken Court in Port Arthur in an attempt to burn the residence down, according to the affidavit for arrest warrant for Hernandez-Munoz.

While en route an officer was told the man left and was headed toward H.E.B. He was seen at the intersection of Evergreen and Berndardt, then drove to the intersection with 32nd Street, where he reportedly came to a stop.

The pursuing officer got out of his vehicle as Hernandez-Munoz drove away.

A short pursuit occurred with Hernandez-Munoz reportedly running stop signs until he made a U-turn in the 4500 block of Sunken Court and his path was blocked by a fire truck, the document read.

Hernandez-Munoz was arrested without further incident. Bond was set at $5,000 and he bonded out the same day, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.