Hundreds of backpacks delivered to Thomas Jefferson Middle Published 12:26 am Saturday, August 12, 2023

1 of 3

United Board of Missions, Port Arthur LNG and Port Arthur Sertoma delivered resources Thursday to aid students at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

The joint efforts of these community minded groups provide needed relief to local families to return to school with the tools to learn and grow.

Recent funding from the 2023 Safe Communities Grant helped supply more than 300 backpacks to middle school students.

“Additionally, backpacks will be available at UBM throughout the year,” Executive Director of United Board of Missions Debbie Perkins said.

The funding also supplemented UBM’s Back to School Program’s annual Bob Hope School uniform assistance, that has previously been funded exclusively by Port Arthur Sertoma, increasing the number of families served this year to over 100.

“The United Board of Missions is excited about the greater impact for our community provided by the generosity of PA Sertoma, LNG PA, and the partnership we have with them,” Perkins said.