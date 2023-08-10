Port Arthur born actress, singer, director to be inducted into Museum Published 12:06 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

Actress, singer, director and screenwriter May Kay Place will soon have a spotlight in the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

Place, 75, will be inducted in the Museum’s Notable People Hall of Fame Aug. 15. This induction will be a bit different in that there will be no ceremony at the Museum, as Place is unable to travel at the moment, Museum Director Tom Neal said.

“Port Arthur is a special place to her,” Neal said.

Place was born in Port Arthur and spent summers here with her cousin and fellow inductee Leeanne Moore.

Moore, a producer, is known for the Back to the Future movies, The Heidi Chronicles and Pirates of Silicon Valle,y as well as series roles in The Lincoln Lawyer, Roar and Never Have I Ever to name a few.

Place has an array of professional accomplishments, some of which include appearances in Private Benjamin, the Big Chill, Captain Ron and portraying Loretta Haggers in the series Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

She also wrote several scripts for shows such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and M*A*S*H as well as making appearances in the sitcom All in the Family.

Other TV appearances include 9-1-1: Lone Star, Shameless, Black-ish, Grace and Frankie and The Mentalist and many more writing and directing TV episodes.

During her career she also released several songs and albums.

Neal said a plaque and other items will be sent to Place near the time of the induction.