LETTER TO THE EDITOR — “Generosity” of Port Arthur golfers appreciated Published 12:02 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

I would like to publicly thank three golfers that recently offered assistance and kindness to two senior citizens.

Around mid-day on a hot Monday, August 7, 2023, my wife decided to water some plants on our patio.

Unfortunately, while in the process, she fell on the concrete floor and bumped against the wall.

I heard the bump and rushed to her side. She tried to get up, but couldn’t. I tried several times to help her up, but couldn’t.

We are both 92 years of age.

We live just off the 17th fairway at the Babe Zaharias Golf Course and a few yards from the 17th green.

While in the process of trying to get her up, a golfer drove up to our fence and asked if we needed any help. I replied yes.

He got off his golf cart, hailed two other golfers, they entered the yard and proceeded to lift up my wife and walked her into our living room.

After they performed their neighborly deed, they got back on to their carts and proceeding on to the 18th tee area to finish their game.

I could easily see that they expected nothing for their kind gesture.

I thanked them for their generosity, but forgot to get their names.

— Armando Gaytan, Port Arthur