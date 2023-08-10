Former Vidor choir teacher found guilty, sentenced in child sex abuse case

Published 12:07 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Robin Corley

VIDOR — A former Vidor choir teacher was found guilty and sentenced Thursday following child sexual assault allegations.

A jury found Robin Corley, 56, guilty in Orange County 128th District Court with Judge Courtney Arkeen presiding.

Corley accepted a 34-year sentence as part of a plea bargain on the case, according to an employee in Arkeen’s office.

Allegations from a former student were made last year and, Corley, a former choir teacher at Vidor Junior high School, was arrested and later indicted on the charge of continuous sexual assault of a child.

The allegations reportedly stemmed from incidents that occurred some years back when the victim was a student at the school.

