Former Vidor choir teacher found guilty, sentenced in child sex abuse case
Published 12:07 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023
VIDOR — A former Vidor choir teacher was found guilty and sentenced Thursday following child sexual assault allegations.
A jury found Robin Corley, 56, guilty in Orange County 128th District Court with Judge Courtney Arkeen presiding.
Corley accepted a 34-year sentence as part of a plea bargain on the case, according to an employee in Arkeen’s office.
Allegations from a former student were made last year and, Corley, a former choir teacher at Vidor Junior high School, was arrested and later indicted on the charge of continuous sexual assault of a child.
The allegations reportedly stemmed from incidents that occurred some years back when the victim was a student at the school.