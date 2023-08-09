Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: July 31-Aug. 6
Published 12:12 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 31 to Aug. 6:
- Caleb Sumerall, 18, resist arrest, search or transport, public intoxication, and consumption of alc. by a minor
- Dakota Breaux, 22, other agency warrant(s)
- Misty Edgerly, 38, other agency warrant(s)
- Andy Le, 53, other agency warrant(s)
- David Torres, Jr., criminal trespass
- Najel Hopkins, 26, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 31 to Aug. 6:
July 31
- A person was arrested for public intoxication, consumption of alcohol by a minor, and resist arrest, search, or transport in the 1100 block of Wagner.
Aug. 1
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2600 block of Merriman.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1300 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Hardwood.
Aug. 2
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Nall.
Aug. 3
- No reports.
Aug. 4
- A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 800 block of Cherokee.
- Criminal mischief and theft was reported in the 2000 block of Port Neches Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Canterbury.
Aug. 5
- A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.
Aug 6
- Assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Dallas.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Magnolia.
- An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Bowlin.