Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: July 31-Aug. 6

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 31 to Aug. 6:

Caleb Sumerall, 18, resist arrest, search or transport, public intoxication, and consumption of alc. by a minor

Dakota Breaux, 22, other agency warrant(s)

Misty Edgerly, 38, other agency warrant(s)

Andy Le, 53, other agency warrant(s)

David Torres, Jr., criminal trespass

Najel Hopkins, 26, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 31 to Aug. 6:

July 31

A person was arrested for public intoxication, consumption of alcohol by a minor, and resist arrest, search, or transport in the 1100 block of Wagner.

Aug. 1

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2600 block of Merriman.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1300 block of Magnolia.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Hardwood.

Aug. 2

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Nall.

Aug. 3

No reports.

Aug. 4

A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 800 block of Cherokee.

Criminal mischief and theft was reported in the 2000 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Canterbury.

Aug. 5

A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.

Aug 6