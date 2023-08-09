Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: July 31-Aug. 6

Published 12:12 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 31 to Aug. 6:

  • Caleb Sumerall, 18, resist arrest, search or transport, public intoxication, and consumption of alc. by a minor
  • Dakota Breaux, 22, other agency warrant(s)
  • Misty Edgerly, 38, other agency warrant(s)
  • Andy Le, 53, other agency warrant(s)
  • David Torres, Jr., criminal trespass
  • Najel Hopkins, 26, Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 31 to Aug. 6:

July 31

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication, consumption of alcohol by a minor, and resist arrest, search, or transport in the 1100 block of Wagner.

Aug. 1

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2600 block of Merriman.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1300 block of Magnolia.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Hardwood.

Aug. 2

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1800 block of Nall.

Aug. 3

  • No reports.

Aug. 4

  • A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 800 block of Cherokee.
  • Criminal mischief and theft was reported in the 2000 block of Port Neches Avenue.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3100 block of Canterbury.

Aug. 5

  • A person was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) and other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.

Aug 6

  • Assault and criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Dallas.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of Magnolia.
  • An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Bowlin.

