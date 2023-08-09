Heat Advisory could be moving to Excessive Heat Warning for Port Arthur and beyond Published 6:29 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Another day means another round of heat-related issues.

Portions of the area, including Port Arthur and Southeast Texas, are under a Heat Advisory, while others are under an Excessive Heat Warning.

“Unfortunately, we will start seeing temperatures supporting Excessive Heat Warnings area-wide starting again Thursday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Marti Calhoun said.

“Another growing concern is fire weather danger as afternoon relative humidities ranging 30 to 40 percent combine with worsening drought conditions and breezy winds.”

All Southeast Texas counties and all Louisiana parishes are under a burn ban, and any activities that may result in fire or sparks should be avoided.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick extended the burn ban for Jefferson County for 90 days, effective August 8, 2023.

The Burn Ban applies to all unincorporated areas within Jefferson County, Texas.

“This measure is essential to protect lives, property, and the environment during this critical period. The declaration was made after careful consideration of recommendations from fire officials, meteorological experts and in line with the Texas State Law,” the Jefferson County burn ban release said.

“We understand that this restriction may cause inconvenience to some residents, but the safety of our community is our utmost priority. It is crucial for all residents and visitors to comply with the Burn Ban to prevent the risk of uncontrollable wildfires, which can lead to loss of life, property damage, and disruption of essential services.”