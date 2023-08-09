City of Port Arthur details water outage concern Wednesday

Published 11:33 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

By PA News

The City of Port Arthur announced a water outage Wednesday morning.

Port Arthur Water Utility crews are working in the 600 block of West Gulfway Drive.

Residential and business customers from Lincoln Avenue to Raymond Scott Drive, between 15th Street and Gulfway Drive, may experience little to no water pressure for the next 3-4 hours, the city announced at 10:30 a.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Please contact Water Dispatch at (409) 983-8550 for status and updates.

More Local

Heat Advisory could be moving to Excessive Heat Warning for Port Arthur and beyond

“IN HIS OWN WAY” — Army Veteran and Port Arthur Police Officer pens book on pathway to Christ

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation names members to committees, empty seat remains

PHOTOS — Nederland Coffee hosted by IV Solutions at Golden Cup

Print Article