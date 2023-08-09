City of Port Arthur details water outage concern Wednesday Published 11:33 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

The City of Port Arthur announced a water outage Wednesday morning.

Port Arthur Water Utility crews are working in the 600 block of West Gulfway Drive.

Residential and business customers from Lincoln Avenue to Raymond Scott Drive, between 15th Street and Gulfway Drive, may experience little to no water pressure for the next 3-4 hours, the city announced at 10:30 a.m.

Please contact Water Dispatch at (409) 983-8550 for status and updates.