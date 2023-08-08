Nederland Independent School District hosting Back to School Fair Wednesday; see the details

Published 10:56 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

By PA News

NEDERLAND — Nederland Independent School District is hosting a Back to School Fair Wednesday in the Nederland High School Dome Gym.

The event is planned from 9 to 11 am.

The Back to School fair includes various booths with school district information, as well as offerings from our community partners.

The following are included at the fair: dental information, free/reduced meal applications, bus information, school supply assistance, school clothes assistance, counseling information, nutrition health information, safety information, haircuts (first come, first served) and more.

This event is open to all Nederland ISD parents and students, and all services are free of charge.

 

