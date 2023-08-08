Election filing continues for city councils in Groves and Port Neches, plus the PNGISD school board Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Filings for spots on Groves and Port Neches city councils and on the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District school board have been slow, so far with some incumbents and two newcomers.

The following those as of mid-day Tuesday.

Filing continues through Aug. 21

Early voting is from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

Groves

In the City of Groves, the seats held by Ward No. 1 Councilman Mark McAdams and Ward No. 3 Councilman Rob Vensel are up for election.

As of Tuesday, McAdams filed for reelection to the Ward 1 seat and newcomer Pete Konidis filed for the Ward 3 seat.

A call to Vensel was not immediately returned.

For more information on filing for a seat on Groves City Council, call 409-960-5773.

Port Neches

Two seats are up for election in the City of Port Neches, Place 3 and Place 5. They are currently held by John Davenport and Terry Schwertner, respectively.

As of Tuesday, Schwertner filed for reelection to the Place 5, and newcomer Jim Wallace filed for Place 3.

For more information on filing for a seat on Port Neches City Council, call 409-719-4208.

PNGISD

In the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District, the Place 6 seat held by Dallon James and Place 7 seat held by Jake LeFort are up for election.

As of Tuesday both incumbents filed for reelection.

For more information, call the district at 409-722-4244.