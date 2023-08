Department of Transportation announces weeklong lane closure details for Sabine Pass Published 8:53 am Tuesday, August 8, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced lane closures along SH 87 in Sabine Pass expected to last a week.

According to TxDOT, alternating lane closures along SH87 at Dowling and Broadway from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. are beginning Wednesday.

The closures are expected to conclude approximately on Aug. 16.