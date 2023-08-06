Groves man allegedly refuses to stop car for police, who report belligerent arrest scene Published 12:36 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

A Groves man police contend was driving drunk, acting erratic and continued driving while the officer was trying to get him to stop was indicted on a charge of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest with a vehicle.

Byron Pablo Gomez, 44, was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury on the charges.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, a Groves Police Officer was traveling Feb. 18 in the 2400 block of Main Avenue and saw a Honda Accord driving toward him with high beams on and failing to dim them.

The officer turned around to conduct a traffic stop and reportedly saw the Honda nearly strike an oncoming pickup truck.

With lights and sirens on, the Honda reportedly continued on to the 6200 block of 32nd Street, where the driver pulled into a driveway and got out. He was then placed in handcuffs and arrested by the officer, the document read.

The driver allegedly smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes.

The officer said the man appeared confused and stated he did nothing wrong and did not run from police.

Police reportedly noticed an open Corona beer in the center console of the vehicle. For safety reasons the officer opted not to attempt sobriety tests at the scene.

When the officer attempted to place Gomez in the back seat of the patrol unit, Gomez reportedly tensed his body and used force to push against officers.

Police were able to get his torso in the vehicle but he reportedly extended his legs so they could not close the door.

Officers had to pull and push the man to get him in the vehicle.

He was brought to the jail but allegedly refused to allow officials take a specimen of blood, so a blood warrant was obtained. He was eventually booked in on a charge of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest detention.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.