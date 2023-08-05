RELIGION BRIEF — Caring Friends Christian women gathering planned Friday

Published 12:12 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

By PA News

Caring Friends, a gathering of Christian women, is holding a monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday at The Schooner Restaurant, 1507 S. U.S. 69 in Nederland.

The speaker is aspiring singer Victoria Comeaux. She will give testimony and sing.

Cash or card accepted, no checks. Reservations are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, call Donna Brown at 409-722-0952 or Mary Prioux at 409-962-5571.

