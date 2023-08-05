Man, woman reportedly steal copper parts from Port Arthur’s Water Utilities Service Center Published 12:34 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

A man and woman from Port Arthur were reportedly driving a U-Haul truck when police say they drove to the city’s Water Utilities Service Center after hours and stole brass and metal from the back of a company vehicle.

The duo, identified as Corey Michael Fontenett, 42, and Quenida Denae Lewis, 34, were recently indicted for theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass less than $20,000 for an incident that occurred March 11.

A Port Arthur officer on patrol reportedly noticed the U-Haul truck at 3 a.m. March 11 at the Water Utilities Service Center.

After the truck left the site, the officer made contact and spoke with the driver, who reportedly consented to a search of the vehicle. Brass fittings were found in the cab of the vehicle.

Video footage showed people taking items from the rear of a city vehicle, and inside the vehicle were other bronze fittings and material like the ones inside the cab of the truck, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The video allegedly shows the man and woman taking the items and getting into the suspect vehicle.

They were then arrested for the theft.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.