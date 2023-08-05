Local, area 1st responders seeking donations to stock Southeast Texas Food Bank in need Published 12:36 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

Several local and area police and fire departments are competing against each other for a good cause by collecting donations in a food drive.

All donations from the different departments are being given to Southeast Texas Food Bank to benefit those in need.

Port Arthur Police Officers’ Association and the Port Arthur Police Department are known to collect cereal in the past to aid the food bank, but this time Officer Wendy Billiot opted to target a specific food — meat, such as canned chicken, ham, tuna, salmon, etc., she said.

Billiot said the drive is citywide, as opposed to competing against another entity and is encouraging others to participate.

“This is a citywide effort to collect the most we can and show the food bank what Port Arthur can achieve collectively as a caring community,” Billiot said on the association’s Facebook page. “Whether you live or work in the city, you are a part of the community.”

She opted to collect meat because the food bank often boxes items in the form of a meal, she said.

Donations in Port Arthur can be brought to the police station, 645 4th St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

After hours, pick up the phone in the lobby and speak with dispatch. Donations can be made through Sept. 1.

Port Arthur isn’t the only group of first responders taking part in the drive.

Port Neches Police and Fire departments are collecting canned goods through Aug. 31.

Drop off for the police department is 1201 Merriman St., Port Neches and 606 Magnolia Ave., Port Neches for the fire department.

Suggested items include pastas and rice (white and brown), cereal/oatmeal/farina, boxed or canned juices, canned or shelf-stable milk, peanut butter and jelly/jam, chili/soups/stew and canned meat such as SPAM, tuna, or chicken.

The groups are asking no glass jars and no baby foods/formula be donated and to limit commercial size products.

Bridge City Police Department and Bridge City Fire Department are also collecting donations with the winner earning bragging rights.

Donations may be made to BCPD at 110 Rachel Avenue 24 hours a day and to the fire department, 330 Bland Drive, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to information from the food bank.

