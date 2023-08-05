KATHIE’S KORNER — Thank God for HIS angels Published 12:06 am Saturday, August 5, 2023

We’ve covered a lot of interesting information and hopefully, new, powerful ministering spirits for us believers in a few weeks, if you follow my column.

I would say that I communicate with angels on a daily basis and know that they have guided me and mine in the right direction many times.

I am open and receptive trying not to step out of the “safety zone” or give the devil opportunity.

Value: They give a wonderful attractiveness to our conception of heaven, that unseen world in our future and put to shame the horrible indifference of multitudes of mankind with respect to evangelism.

The Scripture says, “there is joy among the angels over one sinner…” Luke 15:7 Amp. Bible

These “hosts” must be faith released to perform for you. It is not necessary to have seen them or even experienced them to call upon them in a time of need, but know that it’s according to the Word of God and it’s our final authority.

I thank God for the angels: watchers, messengers, stars, praisers, warriors, servants, protectors, defenders, flames of fire and guardians, to name a few.

Charge them forth and let the Preservers keep you fresh.

