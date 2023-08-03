Port Arthur’s Vessel Repair delivers 100′ towboat to Tennessee Valley Authority Published 12:08 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

Vessel Repair of Port Arthur recently delivered the steel-hulled 100’x34’x10’9″ towboat Freedom to the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The boat was designed by Sterling Marine, Fairhope Ala., and has a draft of 9’5.” The new towboat has a deadweight tonnage of 479 gt.

TVA is the public entity responsible for power generation in the Tennessee River valley, and the new Tier 4 towboat will be dedicated to supporting public power production.

Freedom is reportedly the first Tier 4 towboat commissioned by a government agency and joins the exclusive ranks of just a few Tier 4-powered towboats that navigate the inland waterways, according to TVA officials.

While Freedom initially was envisioned as a triple-screw Tier 3 vessel, Shane Carman, TVA’s manager, river services and CCP facility management, said TVA’s commitment to reducing emissions led them to a groundbreaking decision. Understanding their role as a power producer and their existing use of scrubbers in fossil-fuel-driven plants, TVA opted for twin-screw Tier 4 engines in the Freedom, a choice that aligned with their environmental objectives.

“One of TVA’s core focus areas is environmental stewardship, so when we received our options, we recognized that the 4-tier, twin-screw engine vessel was the more environmentally responsible choice,” Carman said.

Main propulsion comes from two Caterpillar 3512E Tier 4 engines, each generating 1,341 hp.

The Cats, supplied by Thompson CAT, are paired with Twin Disc MGX-5600 gears from Sewart Supply.

The 5-bladed, 58″×85″ propellers were supplied by Sound Propeller Services, Seattle.

Tankage includes 20,300 gals. of freshwater; 4,500 gals. potable water; 325 gals. hydraulic oil; 25,500 gals. fuel; and 2,750 gals. diesel exhaust fluid.

Wheelhouse Electronics supplied the electronics suite. The steering system is from RIO Marine and is paired with Twin Disc EC300 single-level controls.

Freedom’s first project took place in Mobile, Ala., in late July, receiving cargo directly from the BBC Virginia.

— Originally posted Aug. 1 by workboat.com and republished with permission. Written by Benjamin Hayde.