Groves Police Department arrests and repsonses: July 26-Aug. 1 Published 12:06 am Thursday, August 3, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 26 to Aug. 1:

July 26

An information report was taken at the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

Failure to comply with registration requirements was reported in the 2500 of Berry.

Theft was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe.

July 27

Da Kayla Johnson, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of East Parkway.

Richard Ramsey, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of Monroe.

Josey Balsano, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of Monroe.

Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Main.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6100 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Canal.

July 28

Billy Harmon, 45, was arrested for public intoxication, walked on wrong side of roadway and warrants in the 5200 block of Jackson.

July 29

Theft was reported in the 5700 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Assault was reported in the 3100 block of South Drive.

Dangerous dog at large was reported in the 6900 block of Terrell.

Dog at large was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.

Theft was reported in the 6500 block of Gulfway Drive.

July 30

An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

July 31

Kenneth Mayfield Jr., 29, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of Georgia.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Owens.

Burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Little John Lane.

Aug. 1