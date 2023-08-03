Groves Police Department arrests and repsonses: July 26-Aug. 1
Published 12:06 am Thursday, August 3, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 26 to Aug. 1:
July 26
- An information report was taken at the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Failure to comply with registration requirements was reported in the 2500 of Berry.
- Theft was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe.
July 27
- Da Kayla Johnson, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
- Richard Ramsey, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of Monroe.
- Josey Balsano, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of Monroe.
- Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Main.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Canal.
July 28
- Billy Harmon, 45, was arrested for public intoxication, walked on wrong side of roadway and warrants in the 5200 block of Jackson.
July 29
- Theft was reported in the 5700 block of 39th Street.
- Assault was reported in the 3100 block of South Drive.
- Dangerous dog at large was reported in the 6900 block of Terrell.
- Dog at large was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.
- Theft was reported in the 6500 block of Gulfway Drive.
July 30
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
July 31
- Kenneth Mayfield Jr., 29, was arrested for warrants in the 5700 block of Georgia.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Owens.
- Burglary of a habitation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Little John Lane.
Aug. 1
- Eric Frasier, 45, was arrested for public intoxication and warrants in the 6600 block of Val.
- Theft was reported in the 3700 block of Main.
- An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Walnut.