Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 24-30 Published 12:18 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 24 to July 30:

Jace Woods, 18, warrant other agency

Devonte Frank, 30, warrant other agency

Cameron Grubbs, 33, criminal trespass

Kevin Judgeware, 39, warrant other agency

Alexes Kibodeaux, 26, warrant other agency

Natkia Hadley, 25, warrant other agency

Robert Darwin, 37, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 24 to July 30:

July 24

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 200 block of North 27 th Street.

Street. Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.

Terroristic threat and assault offensive touch was reported in the 700 block of South 13 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Nashville.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of North 3 rd Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 25

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1500 block of South 15 th Street.

Street. Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Chicago.

An officer assisted another agency in the 1700 block of North 34 th Street.

Street. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.

A runaway was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue D.

July 26

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue D.

A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 400 block of North 2 ½ Street.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

A dog bite was reported in the 800 block of Chicago.

July 27

A runaway in the 1000 block of North 13 th Street. The runaway was later located.

Street. The runaway was later located. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of South Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of North Twin City Highway.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.

July 28

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 300 block of North U.S. 69.

July 29

An officer found property near Hardy and Avenue C.

A sergeant assisted another agency in the 3200 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 800 block of South 15th Street.

July 30