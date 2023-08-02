Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 24-30
Published 12:18 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 24 to July 30:
- Jace Woods, 18, warrant other agency
- Devonte Frank, 30, warrant other agency
- Cameron Grubbs, 33, criminal trespass
- Kevin Judgeware, 39, warrant other agency
- Alexes Kibodeaux, 26, warrant other agency
- Natkia Hadley, 25, warrant other agency
- Robert Darwin, 37, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 24 to July 30:
July 24
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- Unlawful electronic transmission of sexually explicit visual material was reported in the 1200 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Terroristic threat and assault offensive touch was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Nashville.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 100 block of North 3rd Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
July 25
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1500 block of South 15th Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Chicago.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1700 block of North 34th Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A runaway was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue D.
July 26
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue D.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 400 block of North 2 ½ Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- A dog bite was reported in the 800 block of Chicago.
July 27
- A runaway in the 1000 block of North 13th Street. The runaway was later located.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 800 block of Boston.
July 28
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 300 block of North U.S. 69.
July 29
- An officer found property near Hardy and Avenue C.
- A sergeant assisted another agency in the 3200 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 800 block of South 15th Street.
July 30
- An officer found property in the 700 block of South 6th Street.
- Criminal trespass in a habitation was reported in the 300 block of North 24th Street.
- An officer recovered stolen property in the 2300 block of Detroit.
- A dog at large was reported in the 300 block of Boston.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of Memphis.