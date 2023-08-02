Louisiana marsh fire sends smoke across lake and into Port Arthur

Published 4:43 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Smokey conditions across part of Port Arthur are due to a marsh fire in Louisiana, officials said.

The smell of smoke and hazy conditions were noticed around early afternoon Wednesday.

Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson said the smoke is coming from Louisiana and pushed towards Texas due to easterly winds.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

A spokesperson with the Johnson Bayou Fire Department in Louisiana confirmed there is currently a marsh fire in a remote area of Cameron Parish and crews were headed that way.

The size of the fire was not known as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The City of Port Arthur said those who suffer from asthma or other difficulty breathing ailments are recommended to stay indoors until the conditions improve.

More News

Business leaders talk benefits of industry show as hundreds attend Port Arthur event

Go inside Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation’s 8-week, paid internship program

MARY MEAUX — Numerous Port Arthur resident giving back through back-to-school giveaways

Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 24-30

Print Article