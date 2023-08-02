Louisiana marsh fire sends smoke across lake and into Port Arthur Published 4:43 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Smokey conditions across part of Port Arthur are due to a marsh fire in Louisiana, officials said.

The smell of smoke and hazy conditions were noticed around early afternoon Wednesday.

Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson said the smoke is coming from Louisiana and pushed towards Texas due to easterly winds.

A spokesperson with the Johnson Bayou Fire Department in Louisiana confirmed there is currently a marsh fire in a remote area of Cameron Parish and crews were headed that way.

The size of the fire was not known as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The City of Port Arthur said those who suffer from asthma or other difficulty breathing ailments are recommended to stay indoors until the conditions improve.