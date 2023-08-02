LETTER TO THE EDITOR — A poverty solution starts in kindergarten Published 12:06 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Metaphorically speaking I believe that poverty begins in kindergarten.

Yes, without mandatory basics in career development, the average student will not have the skills or a clue what they will be doing, economically, for the rest of the lives.

This is the road to no goals, no career objectives, no job, no money and into poverty.

In America today we have some 38 million people living in poverty and some 94 million living close to poverty. (U.S. Census Bureau)

The top two reasons cited as probably causes for this condition by the Bureau are education and limited or no marketable skills.

Besides freedom and Democracy, there is one thing about America that is true for all of us. We live in a society driven by economics.

It just seems to me that upon graduating from high school every graduate should have some marketing skills and an established career path.

Life is all about a roof over you head, food on the table and a bed to in which to sleep; economics.

Upon graduation from high school is you child ready for a life of capitalism and economics?

My guess is that the average graduate is not.

Talk to your school board about annual career counseling that is mandatory for all students.

— Armando Gaytan, Port Arthur