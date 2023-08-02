INDICTMENTS — Burglary, assault cases lowlight list of felony indictments
Published 12:02 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Burglary and assault cases topped last week’s felony indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.
- Americo Cavazos, 47, of McAllen was indicted for driving while intoxicated third or more offense for an incident that occurred Oct. 2.
- Luis Chavarria-Menjivar, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred June 10.
- Darnel Leshawn Johnson, 42, transient of Port Arthur, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred May 16.
- Chelsea May Allen, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for abandon endanger child with intent to return for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.
- Adam Christopher Casey, 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for abandon endanger child with intent to return for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.
- Wesley M. Antoine, 47, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon for an incident that occurred June 27.
- Gonzalo Alvarado, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted or injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent for an incident that occurred July 2.
- Keshawn Marquise Barlow, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon for an incident that occurred June 10.
- Deamonte Antwoan Chopane, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 20.
- Deamonte Antwoan Chopane, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 20.
- Deamonte Antwoan Chopane, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred June 27.
- Aaron Jamal Johnson, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for assault/family/house member impede breathing/circulation for an incident that occurred July 10.
- Robert Earl Kelly, 65, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred March 30.
- Robert Earl Kelly, 65, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions for an incident that occurred April. 5.
- Daylon Kevin-Craig Mann, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon for an incident that occurred July 11.
- Deb Renell McDonald, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation with intent other felony for an incident that occurred June 24.
- Da’Nasha Janae McMillian, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for tamper/fabricate physical evidence for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.
- Latrevin Allen Roberts, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred June 25.
- Diane Marie Rubin, 63, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for assault EMS personnel providing service for an incident that occurred April 5.
- Veronica Tyshae Sanders, 25, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 19.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.