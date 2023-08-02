INDICTMENTS — Burglary, assault cases lowlight list of felony indictments Published 12:02 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Burglary and assault cases topped last week’s felony indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Americo Cavazos, 47, of McAllen was indicted for driving while intoxicated third or more offense for an incident that occurred Oct. 2.

Luis Chavarria-Menjivar, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred June 10.

Darnel Leshawn Johnson, 42, transient of Port Arthur, was indicted for burglary of a building for an incident that occurred May 16.

Chelsea May Allen, 22, of Port Arthur was indicted for abandon endanger child with intent to return for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.

Adam Christopher Casey, 30, of Port Arthur was indicted for abandon endanger child with intent to return for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.

Wesley M. Antoine, 47, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon for an incident that occurred June 27.

Gonzalo Alvarado, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted or injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent for an incident that occurred July 2.

Keshawn Marquise Barlow, 18, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon for an incident that occurred June 10.

Deamonte Antwoan Chopane, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 20.

Deamonte Antwoan Chopane, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 20.

Deamonte Antwoan Chopane, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred June 27.

Aaron Jamal Johnson, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for assault/family/house member impede breathing/circulation for an incident that occurred July 10.

Robert Earl Kelly, 65, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred March 30.

Robert Earl Kelly, 65, of Beaumont was indicted for theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions for an incident that occurred April. 5.

Daylon Kevin-Craig Mann, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon for an incident that occurred July 11.

Deb Renell McDonald, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation with intent other felony for an incident that occurred June 24.

Da’Nasha Janae McMillian, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for tamper/fabricate physical evidence for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Latrevin Allen Roberts, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred June 25.

Diane Marie Rubin, 63, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for assault EMS personnel providing service for an incident that occurred April 5.

Veronica Tyshae Sanders, 25, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 19.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.