Business leaders talk benefits of industry show as hundreds attend Port Arthur event Published 6:22 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Mason Construction is a part of many large industrial projects in the area, from the Valero Diamond Green Diesel Project, as well as efforts at Motiva and ExxonMobil.

On Wednesday, Mason Construction Vice President Le Short was one of 114 businesses represented at the 2023 Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Industry Show at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Short said the event offers involvement with contractors and employees coming from all over the area.

He said by taking part in the event the company is showing support to the community in the industry.

“We’ve been here for 84 years in this area, fourth generation, this is who we’re here to support,” Short said. “And you’ve got a lot of ownership involvement that we partner with on a day-to-day basis, as well as all of the contractors — anything we can do to support each other and to build this industry.”

Michael Pena and Johnny Saavedra of AMF Engineering Custom Fabrication stopped to talk with Darren Zeringue, operations manager with APP, to see what services APP offers.

Zeringue later explained the company builds pipes, supports and any kind of small structures, as well as Tico products, and different types of pipe shoes.

Taking part in the industry show allows APP a chance to get a better feel for business opportunities.

Companies taking part in the industry show had visuals at their booths to showcase their work and products. Coastal Welding Supply Specialty Gas was no exception.

Welding hoods, various DeWalt brand tools and more were on their table.

Brent Brandin explained the benefits of being in the show.

“To connect with the community and all the industry coming in, the new businesses and the old businesses,” Brandin said.

Coastal Welding works in all of the local refineries as well as fab shows and even sodas and beverages.

Not all companies represented at the show were the typical industrial contractors. Ronnie Smith with Bill Clark Pest Control was on hand to provide information on their services, saying they do work in industrial sites and like taking part in the event.

The Industrial Safety Training Council, or ISTC, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports the petrochemical and refining industry, Kimberly Tyson said. ISTC provides training that is required for contractors to get into facilities.

“We have a robust distance learning platform that we rolled out in 2019, I believe, and with that anybody can take training anywhere in the world with an internet connection so they don’t have to come to the facility,” Tyson said.