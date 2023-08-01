Police say suspect in Port Arthur killing turned self into authorities Published 12:10 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Authorities have released more information into the arrest of a 17-year-old male police believe was responsible for a recent killing.

Last week, Port Arthur Police Department posted information on Brandon Deion Charles Jr. saying he is wanted in connection to the July 19 shooting death of Jhamiah Dixon.

The shooting occurred at Port Arthur Townhomes.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said Charles turned himself in to police custody.

Previously, Duriso had told Port Arthur Newsmedia detectives had a strong person of interest in the case, and on Monday Duriso confirmed Charles is the person he was speaking about.

Duriso said he is not aware of any other suspects in the shooting but added the investigation is not complete.

PAPD was dispatched at 11:55 p.m. July 19 to Port Arthur Townhomes, 3500 Turtle Creek Drive, after a neighbor called to report hearing a shot fired.

The victim, who was a resident of the apartments, was found lying in the parking lot.

Days after the shooting, detectives said they were looking for a motive for the shooting, adding there were no reports of a disturbance at the apartments.

Justice of the Peace Joseph Guillory II responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

Charles is being held on a $900,000 bond.