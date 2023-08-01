Police identify Nederland man killed in auto-pedestrian crash Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Authorities have identified a 68-year-old man who died in a Port Arthur auto-pedestrian crash over the weekend.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said the victim is Oscar Harrell of Nederland.

Police are not expecting to file charges against the driver based on information they have at this time, Duriso said.

The investigation is still underway and officers are pulling video footage from surrounding businesses, he added.

The crash took place at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday near Central Mall on FM 365.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Nederland Police Department are assisting PAPD in the investigation.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III ordered an autopsy.