Jhamiah Clyde Dixon Published 2:05 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Jhamiah Clyde Dixon was born on November 3, 1993, to Clyde Dixon and Melinda Dixon Pickens in Port Arthur, Texas.

Jhamiah transitioned to his new home in glory on July 19, 2023.

Home going Service will be August 5,2023 at 2:00pm Location Greater True Vine Church 4004 Memorial Blvd Port Arthur Tx,77640