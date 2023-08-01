Henry Lawrence Como III

Mr. Henry Lawrence Como III, 41, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Friday, July 14, 2023 at Southeast Texas Medical Center Hospital.

He was employed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

He served as a Lieutenant of Corrections at Larry Gist State Jail in Beaumont, TX.

He was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, TX.

Survivors include: Brittney Como (wife), Henry Como Jr and Dorothy Bush Como (parents), Aniyah Como, Jalisa Crew, Henry Como IV, Tiana Como (children), Terresa Mayfield, Renada Matthews, Henrietta Como (sisters), Christopher Como, Derrick Canada, Henry Como (brothers) a host of Aunts and Uncles.

Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Greater True Vine Church, 4004 Memorial Blvd Port Arthur TX  with visitation from 9:00 A.M. until service time at 11:00 A.M.

Burial following in Live Oak Memorial Park.

