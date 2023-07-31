Southeast Texas under excessive heat warnings, heat advisories as sweltering week ahead awaits Published 6:32 am Monday, July 31, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, Southeast Texas is likely headed over the 100-degree mark Monday.

Additionally, Tyler, Jasper and Newton counties have been upgraded to an excessive heat warning due to the potential for heat index values up to 115.

The remainder of the region remains under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday evening.

In addition to the heat threat, there is a marginal risk of severe weather (damaging winds) Monday afternoon due to the remnants of a disturbance moving south across Arkansas.

Only a few storms are expected, but they will be capable of strong winds.

“On an optimistic note, only 54 more days until autumn according to the calendar, not that that means a whole lot around here, but hope springs eternal,” meteorologist Donald Jones of Lake Charles officer said.