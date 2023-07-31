Port Arthur Police update investigation into fatal auto-pedestrian crash near Central Mall Published 12:44 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

Police are not expecting to file charges in an auto-pedestrian crash that left a man dead Saturday.

The name of the victim, age 68, was not yet released as of noon Monday.

The crash happened at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday near Central Mall on FM 365.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said, based on the information investigators have at this time, he does not expect charges to be filed on the driver.

The investigation is still ongoing and officers are pulling video footage from surrounding businesses, Duriso added.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Nederland Police Department are assisting PAPD in the investigation.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III ordered an autopsy.