PHOTO FEATURE — Event center Maison d’Amis creates elegant experience

Published 8:20 am Monday, July 31, 2023

By Stephen Hemelt

GROVES — Maison d’Amis hosted a ribbon cutting and community tour of the elegant event center with help from the Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Center.

The venue is located at 4343 Lincoln Avenue in Groves. Facility leaders consider it “the perfect place for your wedding.”

For more information, reach out to Isabel Reyes at 409-951-0677 or 409-549-1120.

Ana Reyes is the Maison d’Amis owner.

 

 

