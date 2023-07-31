Nederland Masonic Lodge dedicating cornerstone at new Langham Elementary construction

Published 8:32 am Monday, July 31, 2023

By PA News

An overhead view of Langham Elementary School shows the new building to the top of the photo, as well new asphalt and parking space beyond that. (Courtesy photo)

NEDERLAND — Freemasons from the Nederland Masonic Lodge are dedicating the cornerstone at Langham Elementary School this week.

The special event kicks off at 10 a.m. Tuesday in a public ceremony.

The Lodge is presenting the plaque to Nederland Independent School District, which is set in the wall of the new addition of Langham Elementary.

The ceremony takes place in the parking lot adjacent to the HB Neild Construction trailer on the grounds of Langham Elementary School at 800 12th St. in Nederland.

READ MORE — Massive Nederland Independent School District renovations nearing completion

 

