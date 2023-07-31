Nederland Masonic Lodge dedicating cornerstone at new Langham Elementary construction Published 8:32 am Monday, July 31, 2023

NEDERLAND — Freemasons from the Nederland Masonic Lodge are dedicating the cornerstone at Langham Elementary School this week.

The special event kicks off at 10 a.m. Tuesday in a public ceremony.

The Lodge is presenting the plaque to Nederland Independent School District, which is set in the wall of the new addition of Langham Elementary.

The ceremony takes place in the parking lot adjacent to the HB Neild Construction trailer on the grounds of Langham Elementary School at 800 12th St. in Nederland.

