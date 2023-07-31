5 injured, 1 critically following Sunday shooting; “solid suspect” investigated

Published 12:52 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Opulence Lounge, 711 Procter St., is located about a block from the police department. (Mary Meaux/The News)

A disturbance between people in a large gathering outside a Port Arthur nightclub left five people injured, one critically over the weekend.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said investigators were told upwards of 400 people were outside Opulence Lounge, 711 Procter St., when the shooting occurred at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police found two people injured by gunfire, and three others with gunshot wounds showed up at area hospitals. Duriso said they do not know for sure if the three victims were from the club shooting, though they arrived around the time of the violence.

Four of the victims are in stable condition while one is in critical condition, police said Monday morning.

Duriso said the investigation is going well and witnesses are being cooperative.

“A solid suspect has been identified,” Duriso said.

No arrests had been made late Monday morning.

Police are asking if people who have video from the shooting to contact police or if they know of someone who does.

People with information on the shooting can call PAPD at 409-983-8600.

They can also call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Opulence Lounge is located about a block from the police department. The lounge has not had violent incidents in the past, police said.

The lounge is touted as being for ages 25 years old and up.

 

