Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: July 17-23 Published 12:02 am Sunday, July 30, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 17 to July 23:

Larry Roberson, 20, fail to identify fugitive intent to give false info, other agency warrant(s)

Amanda Alexander, 43, public intoxication, resist arrest, search, or transport

Brian Lane, 49, assault

Armyne Miller, 24, other agency warrant(s)

Tiffany Williams, 41, other agency warrant(s)

Jovantae Hopkins, 22, disobeyed official traffic control device

Lane Evans, 30, other agency warrant(s)

Michael Solace, 50, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 17 to July 23:

July 17

A person was arrested for fail to identify fugitive intent to give false info, and other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 600 block of Birchwood.

Criminal trespass of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

July 18

A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 600 block of Grigsby.

Fraudulent use/possession of credit card information was reported in the 3100 block of Hardwood.

An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2 nd Street.

Street. A person was arrested for assault in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

July 19

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Ave. C.

July 20

An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Miller.

Assault by threat was reported in the 800 block of Llano.

An assault was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

July 21

A person was arrested for disobeying official traffic control device and investigated a report of evading arrest/detention in the 3100 block of Nall.

July 22

No reports.

July 23