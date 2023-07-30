Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: July 17-23
Published 12:02 am Sunday, July 30, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 17 to July 23:
- Larry Roberson, 20, fail to identify fugitive intent to give false info, other agency warrant(s)
- Amanda Alexander, 43, public intoxication, resist arrest, search, or transport
- Brian Lane, 49, assault
- Armyne Miller, 24, other agency warrant(s)
- Tiffany Williams, 41, other agency warrant(s)
- Jovantae Hopkins, 22, disobeyed official traffic control device
- Lane Evans, 30, other agency warrant(s)
- Michael Solace, 50, driving while intoxicated
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 17 to July 23:
July 17
- A person was arrested for fail to identify fugitive intent to give false info, and other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 800 block of Magnolia.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 600 block of Birchwood.
- Criminal trespass of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
July 18
- A person was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 600 block of Grigsby.
- Fraudulent use/possession of credit card information was reported in the 3100 block of Hardwood.
- An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 2nd Street.
- A person was arrested for assault in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
July 19
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Ave. C.
July 20
- An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Miller.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 800 block of Llano.
- An assault was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
July 21
- A person was arrested for disobeying official traffic control device and investigated a report of evading arrest/detention in the 3100 block of Nall.
July 22
- No reports.
July 23
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Dallas.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Grigsby.