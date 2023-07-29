KATHIE’S KORNER — Don’t forget your angels, daily Published 12:02 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

If you say the Lord is your “Refuge” and your “Most High,” there is no harm.

“For He will command His angels in regard to you, to protect and defend and guard you in all your ways.” — Psalm 91:11 Amplified Bible

There are so many interesting scriptures of information about angels, new information for many people. Unfortunately the “host” sent to minister to you when you became a child of God is sitting around bored, probably.

It’s time to put them to work in our daily lives as the scripture in: Hebrews 1:14 says, “Are not all the angels ministering spirits sent to serve those who will inherit salvation.”

Some are Praisers: Bless (affectionately, gratefully) praise the Lord, you His angels, you mighty ones who do His commandments, hearkening to the voice of His Word, you ministers of His who do His pleasure.

Isaiah saw in a vision, a Seraphim. Each had six wings, two covering his face and ytwo covering his feet, flying with the two.

The Scripture is showing them to look human with faces, crying out with voices, having hands and feet, the faces showing humility and the feet, respect.

They cried, “holy, holy, holy is the Lord Almighty, the whole earth is full of His glory. At the sound of their voices the doorposts and thresholds shook …”

Powerful, powerful praise.

Watchers: Daniel said, “I saw in the visions as I lay on my bed, and behold, a Watcher, a Holy One, came down from heaven …” — Daniel 4:13 & 14

Some writings say that instruction and decree came from Heavenly Watchers from God, our God who sets and appoints angels and watchers over us. Let’s listen and follow God as He sends watchers to lead us, safely.

Defenders and Protectors: “He shall give His angels charge over thee to keep thee in all thy ways.” — Psalm 91:11 King James

There are many accounts in the Bible stating the protection of angels: Daniel (they shut the lions mouth), Peter (being set free twice from prison), NOT to hurt children, and how they ministered to Jesus after 40 days of fasting with strength during temptations.“(T)he angels came to minister to Him.” — Matthew 4:11 King James Bible

Guardians: Guardians are much like protectors in that they are custodians and caretakers for all who need their time and energy. Some folks are misquoting to say they are someone’s guardian angel or will be one in heaven. This is not scriptural!

Better to say, “you’re LIKE a guardian angel.”

I communicate with angels on a daily basis and can testify a “nudge” from them to a right and safe direction many times. I taught this to my daughters at a young age, and I pray and endeavor to stay in my “safety-zone and not give the devil an opportunity to hurt me or mine!

To be continued.

