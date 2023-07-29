Groves Police Department arrests and responses: July 19-25
Published 12:08 am Saturday, July 29, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 19 to July 25:
July 19
- Joshua Guidry, 36, was arrested for harassment, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and assault in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Lawndale.
- Harassment was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 4900 block of Simpson.
July 20
- An information report was taken at the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
July 21
- Jamie, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Lawndale.
- Tom Simpson, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Gulfway Drive.
July 22
- Fernando Castro, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4300 block of North Link.
- Loryn Carter, 25, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of 39th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.
July 23
- Patrick Chaney, 26, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4800 block of Monroe.
- Amber Pullin, 42, was arrested for assault in the 6400 block of Gonzales Court.
- A Groves City Code Violation – Prohibited Littering was reported in the 6200 block of Maddison.
July 24
- Edward Calias, 19, was arrested for failed to identify giving false/fictitious info in the 1700 block of Village East Boulevard.
- A theft was reported in the 4800 block of Harrison.
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Martha Lane.
July 25
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl.
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 3700 block of Charles.
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.