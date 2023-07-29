Groves Police Department arrests and responses: July 19-25 Published 12:08 am Saturday, July 29, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from July 19 to July 25:

July 19

Joshua Guidry, 36, was arrested for harassment, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and assault in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Lawndale.

Harassment was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 3500 block of East Parkway.

Criminal Mischief was reported in the 4900 block of Simpson.

July 20

An information report was taken at the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

July 21

Jamie, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 4700 block of Lawndale.

Tom Simpson, 26, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of Gulfway Drive.

July 22

Fernando Castro, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4300 block of North Link.

Loryn Carter, 25, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Found property was reported in the 3300 block of West Parkway.

July 23

Patrick Chaney, 26, was arrested for public intoxication in the 4800 block of Monroe.

Amber Pullin, 42, was arrested for assault in the 6400 block of Gonzales Court.

A Groves City Code Violation – Prohibited Littering was reported in the 6200 block of Maddison.

July 24

Edward Calias, 19, was arrested for failed to identify giving false/fictitious info in the 1700 block of Village East Boulevard.

A theft was reported in the 4800 block of Harrison.

A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Martha Lane.

July 25