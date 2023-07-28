Victim robbed at gunpoint of $6 and dirt bike Published 12:08 am Friday, July 28, 2023

BEAUMONT — A 17-year-old male seeking to buy a dirt bike robbed the owner of the bike and of $6 at gunpoint.

The male, identified as Deamonte Chopane of Beaumont, was indicted this week for the aggravated robbery that reportedly occurred June 27.

Beaumont police were called to the 8000 block of Old Voth Road, where the victim told officers an unknown man who stated he wished to purchase his dirt bike contacted him.

The two males met at the victim’s address and rode away on the bike between Old Voth Road and Tram Road, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Once the bike owner stopped, the other male allegedly pulled out a handgun, pointed at him and said “give me the bike or else I’ll pop up.”

The alleged suspect then demanded the money the victim had in his possession — which was $6, before leaving on the stolen bike.

On June 29, officers saw a man matching the description of the suspect, a traffic stop was made and Chopane was one of the occupants of the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

While at the police station he reportedly made a statement about the robbery that occurred two days prior.

The victim identified Chopane by photo as the person who robbed him, the document read. It was noted Chopane’s hair in the jail intake photo was styled differently as the photo from the incident.

Chopane was on bond for two felony crimes when arrested on the aggravated robbery charge. He remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on Thursday on bonds totaling $200,000.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.