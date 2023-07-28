Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 17-23 Published 12:04 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 17 to July 23:

Salvas Villarreal, 38, assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation

Paul Bernard, 54, assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation and resisting arrest

Terrence Ladue, 57, warrant other agency

Federico Pena Jr. 33, Nederland warrants, criminal trespass in habitation

Ashley Fay, 33, warrant other agency, criminal trespass in habitation

Josan Basham, 21, public intoxication

William Olan, 41, possession of a controlled substance

Audrey Lapeyrolerie, 41, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 17 to July 23:

July 17

A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 1900 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation and resisting arrest in the 2800 block of West Atlanta.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 600 block of S 12th Street.

July 18

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Avenue H.

Indecency with a child -sexual contact at an unknown location was reported.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue H.

Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Navasota.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 400 block of North 2 ½ Street.

A theft was reported in the 200 block of North 36th Street.

July 19

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 300 block of South 32 nd Street.

Street. Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. Found property was reported in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 20

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 7800 block of Priya.

An officer assisted another agency in the 2000 block of FM 365.

July 21

Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Canal.

A detective received information in the 3400 block of Nashville.

Theft of services was reported in the 400 block of South Memorial Highway.

July 22

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and criminal trespass in a habitation in the 300 block of South 4th Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and criminal trespass in a habitation in the 300 block of South 4th Street.

July 23