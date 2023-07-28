Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 17-23
Published 12:04 am Friday, July 28, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 17 to July 23:
- Salvas Villarreal, 38, assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation
- Paul Bernard, 54, assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation and resisting arrest
- Terrence Ladue, 57, warrant other agency
- Federico Pena Jr. 33, Nederland warrants, criminal trespass in habitation
- Ashley Fay, 33, warrant other agency, criminal trespass in habitation
- Josan Basham, 21, public intoxication
- William Olan, 41, possession of a controlled substance
- Audrey Lapeyrolerie, 41, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 17 to July 23:
July 17
- A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation and resisting arrest in the 2800 block of West Atlanta.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 600 block of S 12th Street.
July 18
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
- Indecency with a child -sexual contact at an unknown location was reported.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue H.
- Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Navasota.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 400 block of North 2 ½ Street.
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of North 36th Street.
July 19
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 300 block of South 32nd Street.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of South 12th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.
July 20
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 7800 block of Priya.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 2000 block of FM 365.
July 21
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Canal.
- A detective received information in the 3400 block of Nashville.
- Theft of services was reported in the 400 block of South Memorial Highway.
July 22
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and criminal trespass in a habitation in the 300 block of South 4th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and criminal trespass in a habitation in the 300 block of South 4th Street.
July 23
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of Hill Terrance.
- Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue C.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of Nederland Avenue.