Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: July 17-23

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from July 17 to July 23:

  • Salvas Villarreal, 38, assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation
  • Paul Bernard, 54, assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation and resisting arrest
  • Terrence Ladue, 57, warrant other agency
  • Federico Pena Jr. 33, Nederland warrants, criminal trespass in habitation
  • Ashley Fay, 33, warrant other agency, criminal trespass in habitation
  • Josan Basham, 21, public intoxication
  • William Olan, 41, possession of a controlled substance
  • Audrey Lapeyrolerie, 41, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from July 17 to July 23:

July 17

  • A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was arrested for assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation and resisting arrest in the 2800 block of West Atlanta.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 600 block of S 12th Street.

July 18

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
  • Indecency with a child -sexual contact at an unknown location was reported.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue H.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Navasota.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 400 block of North 2 ½ Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 200 block of North 36th Street.

July 19

  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 300 block of South 32nd Street.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of South 12th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 3100 block of Nederland Avenue.

July 20

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 7800 block of Priya.
  • An officer assisted another agency in the 2000 block of FM 365.

July 21

  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1600 block of Canal.
  • A detective received information in the 3400 block of Nashville.
  • Theft of services was reported in the 400 block of South Memorial Highway.

July 22

  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and criminal trespass in a habitation in the 300 block of South 4th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and criminal trespass in a habitation in the 300 block of South 4th Street.

July 23

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1500 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of Hill Terrance.
  • Found property was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue C.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 200 block of Nederland Avenue.

