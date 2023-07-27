UPDATE — Bond set for suspect in July 19 killing at Port Arthur Townhomes Published 7:42 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

A 17-year-old Port Arthur male is being held on $900,000 bond for what police say is his connection to the July 19 shooting death of 29-year-old Jhamiah Dixion.

The Port Arthur Police Department announced the arrest of Brandon Deion Charles Jr. Thursday via social media.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia there was a strong person of interest in the case.

Calls to Port Arthur Police Department Friday were not returned by press time.

PAPD was dispatched at 11:55 p.m. July 19 to Port Arthur Townhomes, 3500 Turtle Creek Drive after a neighbor called to report hearing a shot fired.

The victim, who was a resident of the apartments, was found lying in the parking lot.

Days after the shooting, detectives said they were looking for a motive for the shooting, adding there were no reports of a disturbance at the apartments.

Justice of the Peace Joseph Guillory II responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.