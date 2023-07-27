Port Arthur woman celebrating 90 years young at Texas Artists Museum Published 12:10 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

A Port Arthur woman born 90 years ago is set to celebrate her birthday with family and friends Aug. 5 at Texas Artists Museum.

Dorothy Spence Sinegar was born in Rayne, Louisiana Aug. 6, 1933. She moved to Port Arthur in 1952 to follow her big sister, Lucy Spencer Duhon, who had moved to Port Arthur.

Once Dorothy moved to Port Arthur she later married and had three children: Thomas Marks, Don L. Marks Jr. and Felicha Sinegar.

She is loved by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Dorothy worked 20 years for Dr. Obie Echols of Port Neches, Ed Syndicate of Nederland, Mid-Jefferson County Hospital and American RV for 10 years in Beaumont, where she retired.

During her time in Port Arthur, Dorothy has been a member of the Mr. & Mrs. Social and Civic Club, The L Elegant Social and Civic Club and Ladies Auxiliary Court 182- St. Mary/Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Felicha Sinegar said her mother loves family, friends, neighbors, dancing to music, traveling and cleaning.

“Also, she enjoys helping people in need,” Sinegar said. “She has helped raise grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews along the way. Her door is always open for people wanting to eat a good meal or needing a place to lay their heads.”