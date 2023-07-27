Police announce arrest of man wanted for July 19 killing at Port Arthur Townhomes

Published 7:42 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

By PA News

Jhamiah Dixion

On Thursday, the Port Arthur Police Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for the shooting death of 29-year-old Jhamiah Dixion on July 19.

Police said Brandon Deion Charles Jr. is in custody.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia there was a strong person of interest in the case.

PAPD was dispatched at 11:55 p.m. July 19 to Port Arthur Townhomes, 3500 Turtle Creek Drive after a neighbor called to report hearing a shot fired.

The victim, who was a resident of the apartments, was found lying in the parking lot.

Days after the shooting, detectives said they were looking for a motive for the shooting, adding there were no reports of a disturbance at the apartments.

Justice of the Peace Joseph Guillory II responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

This homicide is the fourth for the city this year.

