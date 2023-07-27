One man killed following officer-involved shooting in Groves Published 5:01 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

GROVES — A man is dead following an officer involved shooting in Groves Thursday afternoon.

The deceased is described as a white male approximately 60 years of age who is a Groves resident. His name has not been released.

The shooting occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Main Avenue. The man was taken by Acadian Ambulance to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, where he died.

Justice of the Peace Joseph Guillory II said the time of death was 2:19 p.m.

Guillory said the man had two gunshot wounds, adding he has ordered an autopsy.

A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the Texas Rangers were called to assist in the investigation.

Barricades were placed in a section of Main Avenue and crime scene tape blocked off an area where law enforcement vehicles were parked. Small evidence placards could be seen between the vehicles.

A steady stream of traffic attempted to flow down Main Avenue but was forced to go around the area in the hour or so after the shooting.

Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice said the department is not releasing any information at this time but information would later be released from DPS.

There have been other officer-involved shootings in the area in the past. On July 5, 2022, a man was shot and killed by two Port Neches Police officers after a call of a suspicious vehicle and an altercation.

Three months later PNPD officers shot and killed a man who had killed a woman and injured a man.

In November 2020, a Nederland police officer shot and killed a man who had been involved in a domestic disturbance in Port Neches that was later spotted in Nederland.

And in December 2018, a Port Arthur police officer shot and killed a man wielding a machete that reportedly did not comply with orders to drop the weapon.