Blood drive set for Saturday for area teenager battling cancer; see the details

Published 12:18 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Andrè van Aswegen, right, is battling metastatic Ewing sarcoma. The Nederland teen is seen here with his mother, Natasha van Aswegen. (Courtesy photo)

A blood drive in honor of Nederland teen Andre Van Aswegen is set for 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Locals Pub, 8585 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.

The donor coach will be in the parking lot.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is handling the drive.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Andre Van Aswegen was diagnosed with bone cancer in April 2022 and in November 2022 was declared cancer free.

Then, this April, he developed a brain tumor and received multiple radiation treatments. He is currently battling his third brain tumor and starts chemotherapy this week along with his current radiation treatments.

More News

2 new appointees named to Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation

New schools ready and opening for school year in Port Neches-Groves ISD

MARY MEAUX — Ambulance talks of major importance to residents of Port Arthur

Port Arthur woman celebrating 90 years young at Texas Artists Museum

Print Article