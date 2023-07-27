Blood drive set for Saturday for area teenager battling cancer; see the details Published 12:18 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

A blood drive in honor of Nederland teen Andre Van Aswegen is set for 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Locals Pub, 8585 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.

The donor coach will be in the parking lot.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is handling the drive.

Andre Van Aswegen was diagnosed with bone cancer in April 2022 and in November 2022 was declared cancer free.

Then, this April, he developed a brain tumor and received multiple radiation treatments. He is currently battling his third brain tumor and starts chemotherapy this week along with his current radiation treatments.