Authorities report officer-involved shooting in Groves Published 3:04 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

GROVES — There was an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Groves, authorities said.

UPDATE: One man shot, killed following officer-involved shooting in Groves.

A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety told Port Arthur Newsmedia that on Thursday afternoon the Texas Rangers were on their way to assist in an investigation.

All the spokesperson could confirm was there was an officer-involved shooting that took place in Groves.

As of Thursday afternoon, numerous police vehicles and crime scene tape were present at 2900 block of Main Avenue.

Check back with panews.com for updates on this story throughout the day.