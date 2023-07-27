2 new appointees named to Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation Published 12:22 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

Two newly seated Port Arthur councilmembers have made their appointments to the city’s economic development corporation.

District 3 Councilwoman Doneane Beckcom appointed Jerry LaBove, while District 4 Councilman Harold Doucet appointed Jody Holton.

The appointments were made during the July 18 City Council meeting.

LaBove previously served on the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation board of directors but was removed in early May by Councilman Donald Frank. LaBove’s term on the board was to expire in January 2024.

LaBove said he is pleased to be reappointed and there is still work to do.

Holton is equally pleased to be on the board.

“I am very honored Mr. Doucet appointed me, and I plan to be a good steward for the City of Port Arthur in this endeavor,” Holton said.

In late June, a resolution to appoint Floyd Batiste to the board failed by a majority vote.

Councilman Willie “Bae” Lewis made the appointment of Batiste, who is the former director who resigned his position in 2021.

The board is set to meet again Aug. 7.