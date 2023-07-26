Traffic crash leads to extended lane closure in Nederland; South 27th Street now 1-way for time being

Published 10:44 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

By PA News

NEDERLAND — According to the Nederland Police Department, effective immediately, South 27th Street in Nederland is reduced to one lane of traffic.

That one lane of traffic is provided for traffic traveling northbound (toward Avenue H).

Southbound traffic needs to find an alternate route.

This lane closure is related to the Nederland Independent School District bond contractor’s work to tie-in to the sanitary sewer system.

The lane closure will last approximately nine calendar days.

After a traffic crash Wednesday, police said, the two-lane traffic pattern was re-assessed and it was determined “the prudent decision was to adjust the traffic pattern to one lane of traffic while this work is completed,” Police Chief Gary Porter said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause, but safety is of the upmost priority. Drivers are urged to drive cautiously in the area and to follow all traffic control signage. This is necessary for the safety of drivers and the workers in the area,” Porter added.

