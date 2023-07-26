Pre-register free now for Connect to Your Future summit; linking local students to hands-on career exploration Published 12:06 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

BEAUMONT — The Connect to Your Future summit, scheduled Sept. 28, at the Event Centre in Beaumont is from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It brings together business, economic development, education and workforce leaders with a vision of building the Southeast Texas workforce.

There is no charge to attend, but pre-registration is required at https://forms.office.com/r/C0rBRys82G.

For more information about the event, please email business@setworks.org

The event is a counterpart to Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas Youth Career Expo, which takes place annually in February and offers more than 3,500 high school students the opportunity to interact with employers through hands-on career exploration.

The Connect to Your Future Summit features an update on significant state and regional labor market trends with an emphasis on creating a talent pipeline that works for dislocated workers, students and employers alike.

The keynote speaker is Rich Froeschle, senior labor market economist at Texas State Technical College.

Froeschle offers a unique workforce development perspective, as he also worked in the labor market and career information division of Texas Workforce Commission.

“Events like Connect to Your Future seek to bring together the cogs of the workforce wheel, as Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas aims to continue building partnerships with employers, training providers, education and economic development and create pipelines to address labor needs,” said Mary Hammon, executive director of Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas.

The Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas Board is a business-led group of volunteers that evaluates and oversees the delivery of all workforce training and employment services in Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties.

The board’s overall mission is to identify opportunities and create partnerships that effectively link employers and job seekers to improve the economic future of the area. Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas brings together a myriad of programs for easy access for employers and job seekers.