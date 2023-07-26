Port Arthur student enjoys Dartmouth College experience Published 12:16 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Valerie Arreola got to see firsthand what campus life looks like during an extended stay at one of the nation’s most prestigious universities.

The Port Arthur student is a rising senior at Bob Hope High School and just got back from Dartmouth Bound at the Ivy League’s Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Arreola called it an incredible experience that she considers one of the highlights of her summer and high school career.

She learned about Dartmouth’s curriculum and the flexibility college students have when it comes to creating a schedule.

School opportunities from study abroad programs, research options, clubs and campus activities were highlighted.

“I was able to learn about the decisions an admissions officer makes when deciding how a student would both fit into Dartmouth and how they would contribute and make an impact on campus,” Arreola said.

“More importantly, I was able to meet others, including other participants, Dartmouth students, faculty and staff that made me aware of the tight-knit and vibrant community that Dartmouth has created over the years.”

The Dartmouth Bound Program, college officials said, gives participants an in-person experience of daily college life at Dartmouth.

The program is open to rising seniors currently living and attending a high school in the U.S. from historically underrepresented backgrounds and communities.

Arreola said Dartmouth fosters growth, inclusivity and collective success rather than a competitive atmosphere, which is appealing to her.

“At this campus, I believe I would be able to form close connections with other students and my professors, and I could truly see Dartmouth being my home for four years,” she said. “On a side note, the campus, although rural, is beautiful and I must experience Hanover in the fall.”