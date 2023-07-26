Judge Branick issues Beach Advisory Wednesday afternoon for McFaddin, Sea Rim

Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, July 26, 2023

By PA News

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick issued a Beach Advisory on Wednesday afternoon
This beach advisory is issued for the beaches at McFaddin NWR #1, 2, 3 and 6 and for Sea Rim Middle and West beach.
Authorities said water samples collected at locations on Tuesday were found to have elevated levels of the Enterococcus bacteria.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers anything over 104 colonies to be unsafe.
Lamar University continues to test and monitor this water and based upon their results, further advisories will be issued as necessary, information from Branick read.

