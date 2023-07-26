Evading suspect from Groves allegedly flees airport, faces additional charge Published 12:20 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

ORANGE — A Groves man being extradited from Denver International Airport to Orange County is facing additional charges after a brief escape.

Brandon Chabaud, 25, was in the process of being transferred to two Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies at Denver International Airport Friday when he reportedly struggled with the deputies, made it through a door and outside before being captured, Orange County Chief Deputy Mark DuBois said.

But instead of being brought back to Orange County to face felony evading charges in Judge Courtney Arkeen’s court, Chabaud will face an escape charge in Denver first.

Once that case is completed he will be brought back to Orange County.

A deputy suffered a minor injury to his hand during the escape attempt, authorities said.